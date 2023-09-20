IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Deadly violence between Israel and the Palestinians surges to new levels

Deadly violence between Israel and the Palestinians surges to new levels

An Israeli raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank killed four people and wounded some 30 others. Israel has stepped up its raids on Palestinian areas and Palestinian attacks against Israelis have been mounting. Tensions also appear to be spreading to Gaza.Sept. 20, 2023

