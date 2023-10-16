IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    DeSantis bashes Haley’s stance on Gaza: ‘She’s trying to be politically correct’

DeSantis bashes Haley’s stance on Gaza: ‘She’s trying to be politically correct’

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) speaks with NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns after greeting the first evacuees landing in Florida on a rescue flight from Israel, organized by his administration. The 2024 presidential candidate talks to NBC News about the logistics of the operation and addresses reactions to his comments calling Palestinians “antisemitic.”Oct. 16, 2023

