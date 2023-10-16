Family of missing Americans in Israel detail their talk with Biden05:44
- Now Playing
DeSantis bashes Haley’s stance on Gaza: ‘She’s trying to be politically correct’14:29
- UP NEXT
Full Jeffries: 'Handful' of House Republicans are undermining 'interests of American people'06:59
Full Lindsey Graham: 'Every death, going forward, I blame on Hamas, not Israel'10:11
Full Sullivan: 'I won’t draw red lines on phosphorus bombs’ for the Israeli military14:02
Trump’s Hezbollah comments ‘neither smart nor good,’ says GOP lawmaker08:24
IDF won’t say if ground invasion is imminent: We’ll do ‘what is needed’04:28
It’s ‘very difficult’ to get civilians out of Gaza without helping Hamas, says McCaul10:03
Krishnamoorthi ‘very concerned’ about intel ‘holes’ after surprise Hamas attack06:42
Israel has ‘nothing to lose’ in potential ground offensive, says Israeli embassy official06:23
Young people will be most affected by Israel-Hamas war, says fmr. Israel ambassador04:38
‘Iran is complicit’ in Hamas actions in Israel, NSC Coordinator Kirby says07:00
Hamas attacks mark Israel’s ‘greatest losses’ since 1948, says Amb. Dennis Ross05:45
Kevin McCarthy says he’s ‘watching the world fall around me’: Full interview10:32
Full Haley: Israel is the 'frontline of defense' for America08:57
Full Gaetz: ‘Absolutely’ worth potentially losing job to oust McCarthy10:12
Full Blinken: Israel will look at whether attack was 'an intelligence failure'11:16
‘It’s huge’: Court orders Alabama to adopt new Congressional map, giving black voters more sway04:28
Pennsylvania swing voters ‘depressed’ by potential Biden-Trump rematch: ‘Where are the leaders?’07:56
GOP lawmaker who voted to oust McCarthy defends negotiating with Democrats07:46
Family of missing Americans in Israel detail their talk with Biden05:44
- Now Playing
DeSantis bashes Haley’s stance on Gaza: ‘She’s trying to be politically correct’14:29
- UP NEXT
Full Jeffries: 'Handful' of House Republicans are undermining 'interests of American people'06:59
Full Lindsey Graham: 'Every death, going forward, I blame on Hamas, not Israel'10:11
Full Sullivan: 'I won’t draw red lines on phosphorus bombs’ for the Israeli military14:02
Trump’s Hezbollah comments ‘neither smart nor good,’ says GOP lawmaker08:24
Play All