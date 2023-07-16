IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis says he would consider Iowa Governor Reynolds as a running mate

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    Panel: DeSantis would’ve ‘captured so much momentum’ if he announced 2024 run earlier

    09:30

  • 2024 candidate Will Hurd: GOP will ‘give the election to Joe Biden’ if it nominates Trump

    11:16

  • Iowa Republicans to hold first 2024 presidential caucus

    03:22

  • ‘What the hell is a Blizzard’: Trump visits Iowa Dairy Queen during campaign stop

    01:26

  • House Freedom Caucus ousts Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Full panel

    09:32

  • Super PAC releases A.I. bot of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez for presidential campaign

    04:41

  • Biden pushes economic vision amid re-election campaign

    03:30

  • Trump, DeSantis host dueling events in New Hampshire

    02:47

  • NBC News poll shows a ‘radicalized base’ for Republicans ahead of 2024

    12:08

  • GOP voters more likely to support candidates who say Trump won 2020 election: NBC News poll

    01:06

  • Nikki Haley slams Trump on 'moral weakness' with China policy

    02:19

  • DeSantis blasts Trump for not being tough enough on southern border

    01:27

  • Biden should ‘confront’ concerns about his age ‘head on,’ says Rep. Clyburn

    06:55

  • DeSantis on hypothetical matchup: ‘I beat Biden handily in the swing states’

    01:31

  • GOP 2024 candidates mark anniversary of overturning Roe at conference

    01:51

  • 'You can boo all you want': Christie gets crowd reaction for criticizing Trump

    01:32

  • Full Panel: Republicans ‘committed to this argument’ that DOJ is anti-Trump

    09:50

  • Pence dodges on whether to expel Southern Baptist churches led by women pastors

    01:00

  • Pence calls invite from John Lewis to lead Selma pilgrimage one of his 'greatest memories’

    01:30

NBC News

DeSantis says he would consider Iowa Governor Reynolds as a running mate

00:50

At an Iowa campaign stop, Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis tells reporters he would consider Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who has recently been criticized by former President Trump, as a potential vice presidential pick.July 16, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis says he would consider Iowa Governor Reynolds as a running mate

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    Panel: DeSantis would’ve ‘captured so much momentum’ if he announced 2024 run earlier

    09:30

  • 2024 candidate Will Hurd: GOP will ‘give the election to Joe Biden’ if it nominates Trump

    11:16

  • Iowa Republicans to hold first 2024 presidential caucus

    03:22

  • ‘What the hell is a Blizzard’: Trump visits Iowa Dairy Queen during campaign stop

    01:26

  • House Freedom Caucus ousts Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Full panel

    09:32
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All