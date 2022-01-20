IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight, unchanged from 2021

NBC News

Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight, unchanged from 2021

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists have announced that the Doomsday Clock will remain at 100 seconds to midnight, the same as it was set to in 2021. The group cited nuclear weapons, climate change, and the Covid-19 pandemic, saying they "pose an existential threat to humanity."Jan. 20, 2022

    Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight, unchanged from 2021

