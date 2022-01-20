Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight, unchanged from 2021
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists have announced that the Doomsday Clock will remain at 100 seconds to midnight, the same as it was set to in 2021. The group cited nuclear weapons, climate change, and the Covid-19 pandemic, saying they “pose an existential threat to humanity.”Jan. 20, 2022
Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight, unchanged from 2021
