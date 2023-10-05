IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Dozens dead after Russian missile strike on eastern Ukraine

    Kevin McCarthy compares Putin and war in Ukraine to Hitler and 1930s

  • Ukraine and E.U. react to Washington's short-term funding package that dropped assistance for Ukraine

  • Biden pushes Congress to pass supplemental bill to keep funds flowing to Ukraine

  • Ukrainian children go to school in subway stations as Russian forces bomb Kharkiv

  • President Putin meets with a former top Wagner commander and tasks him with overseeing volunteer fighting units in Ukraine

  • CNBC analysis suggests China's trade with Russia includes goods that could be used in the Ukraine war

  • Watch: Russian drone strikes in Ukraine seen from ferry crossing Danube River

  • Watch: Russian Black Sea Fleet commander seen in video after Ukraine said it killed him

  • Richard Branson speaks about new initiative to tackle climate change

  • U.S. to give Ukraine an additional $325 million in military aid

  • Zelenskyy says U.S. support has saved 'millions of Ukrainian lives'

  • Zelenskyy urges senators, Biden to send additional aid to Ukraine

  • Watch: Biden meets with Zelenskyy at the White House

  • Zelenskyy lays wreath at Pentagon 9/11 memorial

  • Zelenskyy to meet with Biden at White House, visit Congress

  • Ukrainian cities come under attack from waves of Russian missiles

  • NBC gets rare look inside Ukraine’s secret lethal drone lab

  • Blinken on the $6B that helped free Americans imprisoned in Iran

  • President Biden urges global support of Ukraine in UN address

Dozens dead after Russian missile strike on eastern Ukraine

Video shows the destruction and multiple casualties caused by a Russian missile attack on the village of Hroza, near Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine.Oct. 5, 2023

