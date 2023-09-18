IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Mother of missing ex-NFL player killed, GOP centrists change tone on Biden impeachment, and missing fighter jet

  • Now Playing

    Derna resident describes being trapped in floodwaters up to his neck

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Americans in Iran to be freed as early as today

    02:20

  • Bodies found along eastern Libya coast after catastrophic flooding

    01:22

  • ‘We live in the open and we have nothing’: Moroccan villagers appeal for help

    01:44

  • North Korea's Kim tours aviation plant in Russia's Far East

    00:44

  • '360-degree destruction': Sky News' Alex Crawford reports from the center of Derna

    02:39

  • Drone video captures scale of catastrophic Libya flooding

    01:41

  • Rescued caver Mark Dickey says he will 'definitely continue to explore caves'

    01:15

  • Eyewitness tells of 60-foot wall of water flooding Derna, Libya

    01:12

  • Mexican lawmakers hear testimony on possible existence of extraterrestrials

    01:31

  • Cruise ship runs aground in Greenland with hundreds aboard

    01:17

  • Cruise ship stuck in Greenland with over 200 passengers and crew onboard

    01:35

  • Massive flooding in Eastern Libya claims over 8,000 lives

    01:33

  • Iranian President addresses relationship with Russia

    01:43

  • Putin and Kim Jong Un meet in Russia

    01:45

  • Non-profit brings Israeli and Palestinian girls together to tackle issues

    03:44

  • Rescued American cave explorer’s fiancée speaks on his current condition

    04:00

  • Floods in Libya leave nearly 6,000 dead, thousands more missing

    02:37

  • Kim Jong Un, Putin tour Russia's largest rocket launch site

    02:19

  • Video shows the heartbreaking recovery of bodies from Libya's devastating floods

    01:10

NBC News

Derna resident describes being trapped in floodwaters up to his neck

02:08

57-year-old Derna resident Ayyad Salem walked through the muddy streets of his neighborhood and recalled the moment he was trapped in a water-filled room.Sept. 18, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Derna resident describes being trapped in floodwaters up to his neck

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Americans in Iran to be freed as early as today

    02:20

  • Bodies found along eastern Libya coast after catastrophic flooding

    01:22

  • ‘We live in the open and we have nothing’: Moroccan villagers appeal for help

    01:44

  • North Korea's Kim tours aviation plant in Russia's Far East

    00:44

  • '360-degree destruction': Sky News' Alex Crawford reports from the center of Derna

    02:39
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All