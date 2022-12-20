WATCH: Drone video shows Tennessee train derailment

- UP NEXT
How billionaire Mark Cuban is trying to revolutionize drug prices in America03:33
Massive winter storm may impact holiday travel04:12
Teen runs non-profit that has given away 40,000 toys to children in need01:34
6.4 earthquake kills at least two in California01:34
Biden administration responds to Supreme Court stay order of Title 4203:36
Former Cybercom lawyer says Americans are extremely vulnerable to foreign cyber attacks04:49
White House, Congress prepare for possible visit from President Zelenskyy02:32
Aaron Dean sentenced to 11 years, 10 months in shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson00:42
Foreign workers hurt or killed on American bases in Afghanistan did not get compensation02:13
Facial scanners flag mom for ejection at Rockettes performance03:51
Elon Musk searching for new CEO to run Twitter02:16
6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California02:17
Missouri set to execute first openly transgender death row inmate01:50
Second migrant suicide in NYC shelter puts focus on mental care02:25
New York unveils Central Park gate honoring 'Exonerated 5'01:49
Trump calls Jan. 6 committee a ‘kangaroo court’ after criminal referrals04:17
TikTok trend using Lana Del Rey song slammed as ageist03:33
Jan. 6 committee recommends criminal charges against Trump08:20
Arctic blast to bring dangerously cold temperatures to millions across the country02:25
How the White House could respond to Jan.6 committee’s final hearing03:13
- UP NEXT
How billionaire Mark Cuban is trying to revolutionize drug prices in America03:33
Massive winter storm may impact holiday travel04:12
Teen runs non-profit that has given away 40,000 toys to children in need01:34
6.4 earthquake kills at least two in California01:34
Biden administration responds to Supreme Court stay order of Title 4203:36
Former Cybercom lawyer says Americans are extremely vulnerable to foreign cyber attacks04:49
Play All