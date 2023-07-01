IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Violent protests erupt in France for 5th straight night following police shooting of 17-year-old

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Dutch King apologizes for the Netherlands’ role in slavery

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya

    01:08

  • Over 900 arrested in France as protests continue

    02:05

  • Mass protests erupt across France after deadly police shooting

    02:30

  • Kevin Spacey attends London court to face sexual offenses charges

    00:39

  • Three people stabbed during gender studies class in Canada

    02:49

  • Protests in Paris after 17-year-old killed during police traffic stop

    01:13

  • Taiwan's foreign minister issues stark warning about tensions with China

    02:03

  • Fashion brand Shein faces backlash over influencer factory tour

    03:30

  • Violence spreads across France after the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old in a Paris suburb

    01:01

  • Russian TV shows Putin mobbed by residents of Derbent

    00:52

  • Video shows Toronto shrouded in a smoky haze caused by wildfire emissions

    01:00

  • Twin refugees graduate high school in U.S. after fleeing war in Ukraine

    02:42

  • Protests erupt in France after police shot and killed a teenage boy

    02:05

  • Inside daring effort to rescue Ukrainian children

    03:39

  • South Koreans welcome the change in law that makes them younger

    01:11

  • Kevin Spacey faces multiple charges of sexual offenses in London

    02:22

  • Video shows the moment a French police officer opens fire on a car as it drives away

    00:42

  • Several killed in Russian missile strike on pizza restaurant in eastern Ukraine

    00:59

NBC News

Dutch King apologizes for the Netherlands’ role in slavery

01:17

Dutch King Willem-Alexander asked for forgiveness over the Netherlands’ historic involvement in slavery at an event in Amsterdam to commemorate the anniversary of the abolition of slavery.July 1, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Violent protests erupt in France for 5th straight night following police shooting of 17-year-old

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Dutch King apologizes for the Netherlands’ role in slavery

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya

    01:08

  • Over 900 arrested in France as protests continue

    02:05

  • Mass protests erupt across France after deadly police shooting

    02:30

  • Kevin Spacey attends London court to face sexual offenses charges

    00:39
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All