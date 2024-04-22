Election interference and witness credibility in focus during Trump opening statements

- Now Playing
Election interference and witness credibility in focus during Trump opening statements03:40
- UP NEXT
Apparent conspiracy theorist sets himself on fire outside of Trump trial02:01
Special report: Man sets himself on fire outside court as a jury is seated in Trump hush money trial13:28
Jury seated in Trump hush money trial06:35
Bank with a checkered past and a deep history with Trump raises red flags07:23
The biggest question about Trump’s Truth Social merger02:23
Trump's court cases and his campaign intersect00:30
Court reduces Trump's bond in civil fraud case as he attends hush money hearing03:43
As bond deadline approaches, Trump claims to have $500 million in cash01:30
Trump unable to secure $464 million bond02:37
Trump reacts to civil fraud trial ruling, says he will appeal03:58
Donald Trump ordered to pay over $350 million in civil fraud trial02:13
Trump ordered to pay $355 million in New York civil fraud trial04:28
Special Report: Trump ordered to pay $355 million in New York civil case25:52
Judge cites history of Trump Org. in $355 million ruling02:05
Watch: Trump sits for deposition in New York civil fraud case01:41
Why Trump's decision to speak in court could hurt his case03:07
Trump unexpectedly speaks during closing arguments in fraud trial02:06
Closing arguments in Trump New York civil trial02:24
New York AG James: 'Trump violated the law'01:27
- Now Playing
Election interference and witness credibility in focus during Trump opening statements03:40
- UP NEXT
Apparent conspiracy theorist sets himself on fire outside of Trump trial02:01
Special report: Man sets himself on fire outside court as a jury is seated in Trump hush money trial13:28
Jury seated in Trump hush money trial06:35
Bank with a checkered past and a deep history with Trump raises red flags07:23
The biggest question about Trump’s Truth Social merger02:23
Play All