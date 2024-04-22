IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Election interference and witness credibility in focus during Trump opening statements
April 22, 2024
    Election interference and witness credibility in focus during Trump opening statements

Election interference and witness credibility in focus during Trump opening statements

Prosecutors in the civil fraud trial of former President Trump focused on the intent of his alleged crimes in their opening statements, while the defense targeted the credibility of those expected to testify.April 22, 2024

