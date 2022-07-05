Embattled city of Lysychansk lies wrecked, silent after Ukrainian withdrawal

- Now Playing
Embattled city of Lysychansk lies wrecked, silent after Ukrainian withdrawal00:53
- UP NEXT
Russia claims control of nearly entire province in eastern Ukraine02:05
Zelenskyy acknowledges Ukrainian troops retreat from Lysychansk01:07
Ukraine official: Luhansk could fall to Russia in matter of days00:38
Ukrainian refugees thankful to be safe in US for Fourth of July02:22
Russian missile attack kills 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa02:03
Ukrainian prisoners of war detail life under Russian control04:49
NBC to air hourlong 'Ukraine: Answering the Call' special00:52
At least 19 killed, dozens injured after Russian missiles hit residential area in Ukraine05:11
Ukraine blames Russia for deadly missile strike on residential area in Odesa region00:59
McFaul: Recent weeks were ‘fantastic’ for Biden’s alliance-building06:35
Ukrainian troops in U.K. receive training in multiple launch rocket systems01:00
Biggest exchange of prisoners of war since Russian invasion, Ukrainian military says01:11
NATO chief: ‘Ukraine can count on us for as long as it takes’01:19
U.K.'s Boris Johnson calls out Putin's 'toxic masculinity'00:34
Biden, NATO pledge additional troops to Eastern Europe amid war in Ukraine03:19
Ukrainian woman captured by Russians reunites with her mother02:57
Biden pledges greater defense commitment to Europe in wake of Russian invasion00:59
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says video shows Russians targeted Kremenchuk mall01:08
300,000 NATO troops on high alert in response to Russian threat05:48
- Now Playing
Embattled city of Lysychansk lies wrecked, silent after Ukrainian withdrawal00:53
- UP NEXT
Russia claims control of nearly entire province in eastern Ukraine02:05
Zelenskyy acknowledges Ukrainian troops retreat from Lysychansk01:07
Ukraine official: Luhansk could fall to Russia in matter of days00:38
Ukrainian refugees thankful to be safe in US for Fourth of July02:22
Russian missile attack kills 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa02:03
Play All