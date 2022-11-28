IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Families of Buffalo mass shooting victims react to suspect's guilty plea in state charges

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Mauna Loa, world's largest volcano, erupts for first time in nearly 40 years

    00:20

  • Buffalo shooting suspect pleads guilty to state charges, will spend life in prison

    02:25

  • 2 rescued from small plane after hitting power tower

    01:07

  • Small plane with 2 on board strikes power tower in Maryland

    01:32

  • Manhunt underway for Connecticut man accused of brutally murdering 11-month-old daughter

    01:32

  • Baby, 3-year-old found stabbed to death in NYC apartment

    01:01

  • Watch: Off-duty New York fireman saves woman from burning car

    01:55

  • Atlanta shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 5 injured

    01:28

  • McDonald's employees deliver baby in store bathroom

    01:38

  • Family of Missouri death row inmate asks for clemency

    01:41

  • Coast Guard rescues cruise ship passenger from Gulf of Mexico

    01:28

  • Mexico seeking American extradition on charges in tourist death

    02:25

  • USA holds off England as Americans tune into World Cup

    03:04

  • Officials obtain arrest warrant in death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson

    03:27

  • The legendary Rockettes share their spectacular stories of sisterhood

    01:52

  • Fentanyl delivered illegally via Uber Connect

    02:39

  • Black Friday shoppers back in stores as Covid restrictions wind down

    01:55

  • Walmart shooter purchased handgun just hours before shooting, investigators reveal

    02:00

  • Around 166 million Black Friday shoppers expected amid inflation

    03:38

NBC News

Families of Buffalo mass shooting victims react to suspect's guilty plea in state charges

01:58

Families of victims of the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York spoke following the suspect's guilty plea to the state's 25-count indictment. Attorney Ben Crump said that he would like to see the gunman who shot and killed 10 Black people face "the most harsh" sentence federal hate crime charges carry.Nov. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Families of Buffalo mass shooting victims react to suspect's guilty plea in state charges

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Mauna Loa, world's largest volcano, erupts for first time in nearly 40 years

    00:20

  • Buffalo shooting suspect pleads guilty to state charges, will spend life in prison

    02:25

  • 2 rescued from small plane after hitting power tower

    01:07

  • Small plane with 2 on board strikes power tower in Maryland

    01:32

  • Manhunt underway for Connecticut man accused of brutally murdering 11-month-old daughter

    01:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All