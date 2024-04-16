Florida investigators link fatal carjacking to second killing

- Now Playing
Florida investigators link fatal carjacking to second killing02:18
- UP NEXT
Troubled California women's prison to be shut down02:31
Two bodies found in Oklahoma are believed to be missing Kansas women01:42
Jury selection begins in Trump's hush money trial02:54
Bishop stabbed during livestreamed Sydney church service01:11
'Rust' armorer sentenced to 18 months in prison after fatal shooting02:16
Video shows Ohio man confront Uber driver before fatal shooting02:22
Video shows armed thieves ransack California jewelry store02:21
Emotional impact statements offered ahead of 'Rust' armorer sentencing02:35
Bodies recovered in search for missing Oklahoma women02:12
OJ Simpson estate to fight payout to Brown, Goldman families02:25
Police officer and sheriff's deputy killed in Syracuse shootout01:26
Arrests made in connection to disappearance of two Kansas moms01:30
‘Burglary tourists’ enter U.S. legally then break into homes, according to law enforcement officials02:27
Jury selection set to begin in criminal trial over Trump’s alleged hush money scheme02:07
One killed and seven wounded in Chicago shooting01:55
Woman in custody after Philadelphia stabbing spree01:57
Manhunt for suspect in violent Florida carjacking that was caught on camera01:46
At least 7 dead, including suspect, in stabbing attack at Australian mall01:47
Truck driver rams stolen semi-truck into public safety building in Texas, police say01:46
- Now Playing
Florida investigators link fatal carjacking to second killing02:18
- UP NEXT
Troubled California women's prison to be shut down02:31
Two bodies found in Oklahoma are believed to be missing Kansas women01:42
Jury selection begins in Trump's hush money trial02:54
Bishop stabbed during livestreamed Sydney church service01:11
'Rust' armorer sentenced to 18 months in prison after fatal shooting02:16
Play All