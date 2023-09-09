IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    American trapped in cave thanks Turkish government for medical supplies

    03:45

  • Biden hosts trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea

    03:28

  • American citizen charged with espionage in Russia

    00:33

  • Five American prisoners in Iran moved to house arrest ahead of planned prisoner swap

    03:26

  • Charity says mother and daughter kidnapped in Haiti have been released

    01:47

  • U.S. women soccer stars deny any sense of panic after lackluster performances

    01:11

  • Two Americans reportedly kidnapped in Haiti

    02:49

  • Megan Rapinoe on her legacy and new role at this World Cup

    01:38

  • India's ban on rice export triggers panic buying across the U.S.

    02:07

  • Biden to host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House

    03:25

  • 'America should fight for him': Travis King’s family pleads for his return from North Korea

    01:11

  • Shiza Shahid on building a business that highlights inclusion and diversity

    06:20

  • Team USA to begin Women’s World Cup title defense in New Zealand

    03:57

  • Soldier who fled to North Korea was facing possible discipline in the U.S.

    02:59

  • U.S. soldier detained in North Korea identified as Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King

    04:03

  • U.S. soldier crosses into North Korea during tour of demilitarized zone

    01:23

  • Biden attends U.S.-Nordic summit following two-day NATO meeting

    06:54

  • Biden meets with Finnish President Niinistö in Helsinki

    03:36

  • Biden meets with Turkish President Erdoğan at the NATO summit

    02:17

  • World leaders meet to discuss Ukraine’s NATO membership bid

    03:56

NBC News

Footage shows buildings in ruins after Morocco earthquake

01:09

Videos show buildings reduced to rubble after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco near the city of Marrakech. The Moroccan army has been mobilized for search and rescue teams to find and rescue any survivors.Sept. 9, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    American trapped in cave thanks Turkish government for medical supplies

    03:45

  • Biden hosts trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea

    03:28

  • American citizen charged with espionage in Russia

    00:33

  • Five American prisoners in Iran moved to house arrest ahead of planned prisoner swap

    03:26

  • Charity says mother and daughter kidnapped in Haiti have been released

    01:47

  • U.S. women soccer stars deny any sense of panic after lackluster performances

    01:11
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All