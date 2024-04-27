IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Footage shows devastation of tornado aftermath around Omaha
April 27, 202400:54
  • Now Playing

    Footage shows devastation of tornado aftermath around Omaha

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    More than a dozen tornadoes reported in Nebraska and Texas

    02:08

  • Weeks of flooding in East Africa kills dozens

    02:29

  • Video shows Athens landmarks shrouded in orange dust

    00:50

  • Record breaking rain leads to extensive flooding in southern China

    00:55

  • Second round of severe storms sweep through Midwest

    03:23

  • Unprecedented flooding soaks Dubai

    02:54

  • Indonesian officials warn of tsunami after volcano erupts

    02:56

  • WATCH: Cat clings to car door to escape Dubai flooding

    00:50

  • Tornadoes rip across Midwest as severe storm moves East

    02:48

  • More than 20 tornadoes reported as tens of millions face severe weather threat

    00:57

  • Dubai residents use boat to navigate flooded streets

    01:16

  • Strong storms erupt across Plains, prompting tornado warnings

    01:08

  • Al Gore on new climate mission, the impact of election outcomes

    06:27

  • Record-breaking rain causes flash flooding in Pittsburgh

    01:08

  • Strong storms move to Northeast, bringing heavy rain

    01:12

  • Violent and destructive storms race across the South

    03:17

  • Severe storms and tornadoes sweep through Gulf Coast as millions face flooding risk

    02:02

  • Strong storms batter the South, leaving 100k without power

    01:52

  • Where will it be cloudy in US during the total solar eclipse?

    02:04

NBC News

Footage shows devastation of tornado aftermath around Omaha

00:54

Aerial and ground video captures the aftermath of a tornado in Omaha, Neb. that flattened houses. Police and fire officials have reported few injuries throughout the area.April 27, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Footage shows devastation of tornado aftermath around Omaha

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    More than a dozen tornadoes reported in Nebraska and Texas

    02:08

  • Weeks of flooding in East Africa kills dozens

    02:29

  • Video shows Athens landmarks shrouded in orange dust

    00:50

  • Record breaking rain leads to extensive flooding in southern China

    00:55

  • Second round of severe storms sweep through Midwest

    03:23
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All