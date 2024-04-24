Foreign aid passes: How the delay in funding affected Ukraine and Israel wars

- Now Playing
Foreign aid passes: How the delay in funding affected Ukraine and Israel wars04:03
- UP NEXT
FDA finds fragments of the bird flu virus in pasteurized milk02:41
Federal Trade Commission votes to ban most noncompete agreements03:31
Columbia students representing Jewish and pro-Palestinian sides speak about protests12:22
Pro-Palestinian protest grows at UC Berkeley campus01:40
Donald Trump welcomes former Japanese prime minister to New York00:33
Watch: Boeing 747 makes bumpy touch-and-go at LAX01:04
U.S. tourists face 12 years in prison after bringing ammo to Turks and Caicos03:40
Tesla sees biggest drop in revenue in over a decade04:09
California man uses an Apple AirTag to track his stolen car03:22
California high school offers drone soccer to students04:04
Former cop accused of child rape shot himself after pursuit04:05
Oregon police arrest suspect in apparent kidnapping caught on Ring camera01:47
Jewish student protesters say antisemitism is being weaponized against them02:28
A look into college campuses' long history of serving as a cultural movement platform02:04
New York City man arrested in connection to random assaults on women01:20
Pro-Palestinian encampments grow on college campuses in the U.S.01:30
Tennessee lawmakers approve bill that would allow teachers to carry guns in school01:26
Campus protests spread around the country02:44
FBI director warns of TikTok's danger04:42
- Now Playing
Foreign aid passes: How the delay in funding affected Ukraine and Israel wars04:03
- UP NEXT
FDA finds fragments of the bird flu virus in pasteurized milk02:41
Federal Trade Commission votes to ban most noncompete agreements03:31
Columbia students representing Jewish and pro-Palestinian sides speak about protests12:22
Pro-Palestinian protest grows at UC Berkeley campus01:40
Donald Trump welcomes former Japanese prime minister to New York00:33
Play All