Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin dies aged 96

- Now Playing
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin dies aged 9600:50
- UP NEXT
Police in China cracking down on ‘zero-Covid’ protests01:39
After Covid protests, Shanghai residents line up again for testing00:58
Protests throughout China over ‘zero-Covid’ rules02:50
Video shows BBC journalist forcibly detained at Covid protest in Shanghai00:49
Video shows violent scenes around Foxconn plant in China01:01
At least 38 killed by fire at wholesalers in central China00:35
Beijing residents express confidence in authorities amid surge in Covid cases01:19
China’s President Xi scolds Justin Trudeau over G-20 media leaks00:54
Biden, world leaders condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at G-20 summit in Indonesia05:05
Biden told Xi the U.S. will take 'more defensive' action if North Korea continues nuclear missile tests02:01
Biden after Xi meeting: U.S., China should work together to ‘solve global challenges’02:43
Biden urges ‘honest and open’ dialogue during meeting with President Xi02:12
Beijing steps up Covid testing, restrictions to contain outbreak00:52
German Chancellor Scholz meets President Xi on one-day visit to China01:05
Sick panda creates rare chance for cooperation between Taiwan and China00:54
FCC commissioner suggests banning TikTok due to data risks03:08
Watch: China launches third module to complete permanent space station01:04
An inside look at Chinese President Xi Jinping cementing third term05:58
Justice Department announces 13 arrests in Chinese espionage cases01:21
- Now Playing
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin dies aged 9600:50
- UP NEXT
Police in China cracking down on ‘zero-Covid’ protests01:39
After Covid protests, Shanghai residents line up again for testing00:58
Protests throughout China over ‘zero-Covid’ rules02:50
Video shows BBC journalist forcibly detained at Covid protest in Shanghai00:49
Video shows violent scenes around Foxconn plant in China01:01
Play All