    Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to additional charges

    02:20

  • 'We cannot accept this': Karine Jean-Pierre addresses shootings in Lewiston

    03:38

  • Newly-elected Speaker Mike Johnson comments on Lewiston shootings

    00:47

  • Rep. Johnson will be a 'great' House speaker, Trump says

    00:42

  • Why Mike Johnson was the 'consensus candidate' for House Republicans

    01:56

  • Watch: New sign for Speaker Johnson installed on Capitol Hill

    00:51

  • GOP Rep. Mike Johnson elected as next House speaker

    04:41

  • House Republicans pick 4th speaker nominee after sudden reset

    03:05

  • House GOP picks Rep. Tom Emmer as next speaker candidate

    03:12

  • House Republicans optimistic they'll elect new speaker soon

    01:58

  • House speaker candidates make their case to the GOP

    05:08

  • Sen. Bob Menendez due in court to face federal conspiracy charge

    00:26

  • 9 candidates join race for speaker following Jim Jordan's failed bid

    02:13

  • White House gives statement on release of two Americans held hostage by Hamas

    01:46

  • Jim Jordan fails on third vote for House speaker

    03:31

  • McCarthy on confronting Gaetz at closed meeting: 'I told him to sit down'

    01:06

  • Plan to empower interim speaker McHenry loses GOP support

    02:25

  • Jordan says GOP will not advance plan to empower interim speaker McHenry

    00:33

  • Jordan to back plan temporarily empowering interim speaker McHenry

    02:33

  • Support grows to give more power to acting House Speaker Patrick McHenry

    02:23

NBC News

‘This is not my time’: Mike Pence suspends 2024 bid

01:34

Former Vice President Mike Pence suspended his 2024 presidential bid at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition convention in Las Vegas. He added that he may be leaving the fight for president, but will never leave the fight "for conservative values."Oct. 28, 2023

