Founder of LGBTQ+ nonprofit Casa Ruby arrested on federal charges
March 8, 202401:08
    Founder of LGBTQ+ nonprofit Casa Ruby arrested on federal charges

Founder of LGBTQ+ nonprofit Casa Ruby arrested on federal charges

Ruby Corado, founder of the LGBTQ+ nonprofit Casa Ruby, fled to El Salvador while under investigation for fraud and money laundering. WRC's Jackie Bensen reports.March 8, 2024

