    Four killed in Catholic Mass bombing in the Philippines

NBC News

Four killed in Catholic Mass bombing in the Philippines

At least four people were killed and dozens more injured after a bomb exploded during a morning Catholic Mass inside a university gym in the southern Philippines. The country’s military chief said he believed the attack was retaliation following a military operation against local pro-Islamic State groups.Dec. 3, 2023

    Four killed in Catholic Mass bombing in the Philippines

