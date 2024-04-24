IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Johnson calls for Columbia University president to 'bring order to this chaos'
April 24, 2024
    Johnson calls for Columbia University president to ‘bring order to this chaos’

Johnson calls for Columbia University president to 'bring order to this chaos'

11:50

Speaker Mike Johnson addressed the ongoing protests at Columbia University, where he called for the college's president Nemat "Minouche" Shafik to resign. The speaker was met with several "boos" from protesters throughout his remarks. April 24, 2024

    Johnson calls for Columbia University president to ‘bring order to this chaos’

