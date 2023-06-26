IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • World reacts to Wagner Group’s armed rebellion in Russia

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Full speech: Putin defiant in address to nation after attempted armed rebellion

    05:13
  • UP NEXT

    How much does the rebellion in Russia undermine Putin?

    01:26

  • Watch: Video appears to show Wagner troops leaving the Voronezh region

    01:29

  • Former U.S. ambassador to Russia weighs in on unprecedented armed rebellion

    01:11

  • A closer look at the man behind the armed rebellion in Russia

    02:34

  • Fighters with mercenary group rebel against Russian government

    02:41

  • Yevgeny Prigozhin and Wagner fighters greeted with cheers as they leave Rostov-on-Don

    00:48

  • Zelenskyy says Russia in ‘complete chaos’ after armed rebellion

    01:01

  • Video shows explosion at Russian oil depot

    00:53

  • Wagner boss says Russian military chiefs lie to Putin and public

    01:24

  • Russian mercenary chief vows retaliation, claims 2000 fighters killed

    04:03

  • Ukraine pleas for more U.S support in the air 

    03:54

  • Ukraine troops seen killing Russian soldiers in trenches during counteroffensive

    04:26

  • Ukraine's military makes gains in long-awaited counteroffensive

    03:32

  • African leaders tell Putin war ‘must end’ during Ukraine peace talks

    01:25

  • Putin says Ukraine counteroffensive ‘has no chance’ of success

    01:07

  • African leaders arrive in Ukraine on peace mission

    01:00

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy speaks to NBC News about counteroffensive

    02:27

  • Extended cut: Zelenskyy says Russia will lose war if Ukraine’s counteroffensive succeeds

    04:34

NBC News

Full speech: Putin defiant in address to nation after attempted armed rebellion

05:13

In his first remarks since the Wagner Group’s attempted rebellion, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Wagner mercenary fighters and commanders who had stood down “to avoid bloodshed.” He also said he would honor his promise to allow fighters to relocate to Belarus.June 26, 2023

  • World reacts to Wagner Group’s armed rebellion in Russia

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Full speech: Putin defiant in address to nation after attempted armed rebellion

    05:13
  • UP NEXT

    How much does the rebellion in Russia undermine Putin?

    01:26

  • Watch: Video appears to show Wagner troops leaving the Voronezh region

    01:29

  • Former U.S. ambassador to Russia weighs in on unprecedented armed rebellion

    01:11

  • A closer look at the man behind the armed rebellion in Russia

    02:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All