  • President Biden: 'If you harm an American, we will respond'

  • Special Report: U.S. launches strikes in response to deadly drone attack

    Full video: Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan

    Biden attends dignified transfer of soldiers killed in Jordan

  • Biden says he's decided how to respond to Jordan drone attack

  • Biden says he has decided how to respond to deadly drone attack on U.S. base

  • Three U.S. soldiers killed in drone attack in Jordan identified

  • Biden says US 'shall respond' after 3 troops killed in drone attack

  • Pentagon identifies Navy SEALs lost off coast of Somalia

  • Missing Navy SEALs declared dead after 10-day search off Somalia

  • New details revealed about attack on U.S. military base in Iraq

  • Iranian-backed militants launch missiles at US military base in Iraq

  • Attack on U.S. military base in Iraq raises concerns of wider conflict in region

  • Search continues for Navy SEALs missing in Gulf of Aden

  • 2 Navy SEALs missing after boarding mission off Somalia coast

  • Pentagon spokesperson gives statement on Secy. Austin's cancer diagnosis

  • US Defense Secretary remains hospitalized, faces calls to resign

  • Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin faces scrutiny over secret hospitalization

  • U.S. Navy helicopters sink Houthi boats that fired on them in Red Sea

  • USS Carney shoots down 14 attack drones in Red Sea, officials report

Full video: Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan

President Biden attended a dignified transfer ceremony as the bodies of three soldiers killed in an attack on their base in Jordan are returned to the United States. The three reserve soldiers transferred were all from Georgia: Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah.Feb. 2, 2024

