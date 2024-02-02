Full video: Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan

President Biden attended a dignified transfer ceremony as the bodies of three soldiers killed in an attack on their base in Jordan are returned to the United States. The three reserve soldiers transferred were all from Georgia: Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah.Feb. 2, 2024