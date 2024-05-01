IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Southeast Asian heat wave creates scorched land and classrooms too hot to study in
May 1, 202401:42

  • Deadly highway collapse in China sends vehicles plunging

    00:32
  • Now Playing

    Southeast Asian heat wave creates scorched land and classrooms too hot to study in

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump welcomes former Japanese prime minister to New York

    00:33

  • Record breaking rain leads to extensive flooding in southern China

    00:55

  • Almost one billion people start voting in India's general election

    01:52

  • Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs

    02:41

  • U.S. joins South Korea and Japan in naval drills in the East China Sea

    00:53

  • North Korea's Kim says now is the time to be more prepared for a war than ever before

    00:45

  • Treasury Secretary Yellen calls out 'artificially cheap Chinese products' and voices concern over TikTok

    01:49

  • Drone video shows people trapped on mountain after Taiwan earthquake

    01:09

  • Oscar-winning 'Oppenheimer' opens in Hiroshima movie theaters

    01:48

  • Watch: Eyewitness video captures runaway ostrich in South Korea

    00:28

  • Protests follow arrest of anti-corruption crusader over graft allegations in India

    00:56

  • Rohingya Muslim refugees rescued from capsized wooden boat off Indonesia

    00:56

  • Dodgers and Padres play in MLB opener in Seoul amid security scare

    01:17

  • Blinken reiterates support for the Philippines amid tensions with China

    01:16

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a live-fire drill

    00:34

  • 'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su convicted of sexual harassment by South Korean court

    00:35

  • Taiwan joins China in search and rescue mission after fishing boat capsizes

    00:43

  • Deadly explosion at fried chicken shop in China caught on camera

    01:08

NBC News

Southeast Asian heat wave creates scorched land and classrooms too hot to study in

01:42

A heat wave across many parts of southeast Asia has brought hardship for millions of people. The area's animals are also suffering.May 1, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Deadly highway collapse in China sends vehicles plunging

    00:32
  • Now Playing

    Southeast Asian heat wave creates scorched land and classrooms too hot to study in

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump welcomes former Japanese prime minister to New York

    00:33

  • Record breaking rain leads to extensive flooding in southern China

    00:55

  • Almost one billion people start voting in India's general election

    01:52

  • Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs

    02:41
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All