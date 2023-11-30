Henry Kissinger, former secretary of state, dies at 100

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Henry Kissinger, who served as secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, passed away at age 100. Kissinger was seen as one of the leading international relations intellectuals of the 20th century, but was also criticized for the central role he played in expanding U.S. military involvement in Vietnam and the widescale bombing of Cambodia.Nov. 30, 2023

