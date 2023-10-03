House votes to remove McCarthy as speaker

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy is ousted as House speaker in a historic vote pushed by conservatives

The House of Representatives has voted to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Cali., as Speaker of the House. NBC News' Garrett Haake reports on how both parties voted and who is next in line to take over as speaker.Oct. 3, 2023

