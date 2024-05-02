IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Houston hit by heavy rains, flooding
May 2, 202400:58
  • Now Playing

    Houston hit by heavy rains, flooding

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    Catastrophic flooding in Kenya leaves desperate families searching for loved ones

    01:01

  • Deadly, destructive tornado rips through Kansas town

    01:34

  • Senate holds hearing after climate change investigation report released

    01:40

  • Southeast Asian heat wave creates scorched land and classrooms too hot to study in

    01:42

  • More tornado threats in South, Midwest after wave of 100 twisters

    03:19

  • One dead, several homes damaged after Kansas tornado

    00:45

  • Cities hit hard by tornadoes begin clean up, brace for more storms

    03:03

  • At least 5 killed after violent tornado outbreak

    02:05

  • ‘Shock and awe’: Oklahoma volunteer describes tornado damage

    03:50

  • Tornado leaves small Oklahoma town completely devastated

    03:02

  • At least 4 confirmed casualties as tornadoes decimate areas throughout the weekend

    03:18

  • Twisters devastate Oklahoma town with rescue efforts underway

    01:32

  • Massive tornado outbreak reduced areas to rubble across multiple states

    04:17

  • Footage shows devastation of tornado aftermath around Omaha

    00:54

  • More than a dozen tornadoes reported in Nebraska and Texas

    02:08

  • Weeks of flooding in East Africa kills dozens

    02:29

  • Video shows Athens landmarks shrouded in orange dust

    00:50

  • Record breaking rain leads to extensive flooding in southern China

    00:55

  • Second round of severe storms sweep through Midwest

    03:23

NBC News Channel

Houston hit by heavy rains, flooding

00:58

Evacuations have been ordered in Harris County, Texas, after strong storms rolled through with heavy rains leading to flooding.May 2, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Houston hit by heavy rains, flooding

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    Catastrophic flooding in Kenya leaves desperate families searching for loved ones

    01:01

  • Deadly, destructive tornado rips through Kansas town

    01:34

  • Senate holds hearing after climate change investigation report released

    01:40

  • Southeast Asian heat wave creates scorched land and classrooms too hot to study in

    01:42

  • More tornado threats in South, Midwest after wave of 100 twisters

    03:19
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All