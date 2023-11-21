Houthi video shows gunmen seizing an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Red Sea

- Now Playing
Houthi video shows gunmen seizing an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Red Sea00:52
- UP NEXT
Israeli military video said to show strikes on Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon00:41
Survivors of the Hamas attack on the Nova festival find healing at workshops01:14
WATCH: Premature babies evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt00:59
Gaza's Indonesian Hospital scene of heavy fighting, eyewitnesses say00:37
Israel releases videos it says show hostages and a tunnel at Al-Shifa hospital01:59
Dozens of injured Palestinians rushed to a hospital after an explosion near Khan Younis00:50
Hundreds march in Israel to demand urgent action over hostages held in Gaza00:56
Israeli forces conduct a deadly raid on Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin01:32
Israelis march to demand urgent action on hostages held by Hamas00:41
Eyewitness video shows shooting at Jerusalem crossing01:03
Israeli military says it bombed the Gaza Strip residence of the Hamas leader00:52
IDF claims video shows Hamas weapons in Al-Shifa hospital02:00
‘Hospitals are not battlegrounds’: WHO chief condemns Israeli raid on Al-Shifa01:31
Video said to show medics in dust-filled hallways of the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza01:09
Israeli military video said to show Hamas operations center in Gaza refugee camp00:42
Israeli military video said to show ground operation inside the Gaza Strip01:28
Red cross surgeon describes 'relentless' situation inside a Gaza hospital01:37
U.S. military video shows airstrike on a weapons storage facility in Syria00:33
Defense Secretary Austin comments on U.S. airstrikes on Syria and Hezbollah's threat01:18
- Now Playing
Houthi video shows gunmen seizing an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Red Sea00:52
- UP NEXT
Israeli military video said to show strikes on Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon00:41
Survivors of the Hamas attack on the Nova festival find healing at workshops01:14
WATCH: Premature babies evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt00:59
Gaza's Indonesian Hospital scene of heavy fighting, eyewitnesses say00:37
Israel releases videos it says show hostages and a tunnel at Al-Shifa hospital01:59
Play All