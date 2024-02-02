IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

DEVELOPING: Biden says U.S. response to deadly drone attack in Jordan will continue

  • Now Playing

    How Biden decided on military targets for retaliatory strikes

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. launches strikes in Syria and Iraq in response to deadly drone attack

    02:57

  • Freed Palestinian detainees complain of mistreatment in Israeli prisons

    01:32

  • U.S. and South Korean special forces conduct drill amid North's belligerence

    00:51

  • Video shows huge fireball after massive gas explosion in Nairobi

    01:20

  • Cuba braces for increase in gas prices amid economic crisis

    04:58

  • This eye surgeon is on a mission to cure blindness in South Sudan

    02:22

  • Video said to show Ukrainian attack on Russian warship off Crimea

    02:01

  • FBI director: US cannot ‘sleep’ on Chinese cyberattack danger

    00:28

  • European farmers surround European Parliament building to demand reforms

    01:06

  • Watch: Australian boy is rescued after getting stuck inside a claw machine

    00:51

  • Thousands of sheep and cattle stranded after ship's Red Sea route canceled by security concerns

    00:36

  • Travel warnings issued for Jamaica and Bahamas amid growing violence

    03:11

  • U.S. plans 'campaign' of retaliatory strikes after killing of 3 soldiers, officials say

    02:22

  • FBI Director Christopher Wray warns of alarming hacking threat from China

    01:40

  • Inside harrowing journey out of Gaza for wounded children

    02:19

  • 80 bodies buried in Rafah after they are handed over by the Israeli army

    00:59

  • Rain adds to the misery of displaced families living around Gaza City

    00:56

  • Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank

    01:40

  • Kids in Gaza wear coronavirus suits to protect from cold and wet

    00:41

NBC News

How Biden decided on military targets for retaliatory strikes

03:11

President Biden has launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria in response to the American service members that were killed in the Jordan drone strike. Biden, who attended the dignified transfer of these service members, has said in the past that he holds Iran indirectly responsible, but is not seeking a wider war.Feb. 2, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    How Biden decided on military targets for retaliatory strikes

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. launches strikes in Syria and Iraq in response to deadly drone attack

    02:57

  • Freed Palestinian detainees complain of mistreatment in Israeli prisons

    01:32

  • U.S. and South Korean special forces conduct drill amid North's belligerence

    00:51

  • Video shows huge fireball after massive gas explosion in Nairobi

    01:20

  • Cuba braces for increase in gas prices amid economic crisis

    04:58
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All