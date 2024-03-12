IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Uvalde's police chief says he's resigning, days after several officers were cleared of wrongdoing in the delayed response to the 2022 school shooting

‘My children sleep hungry’: Civilians struggle to survive in northern Gaza
March 12, 2024
‘My children sleep hungry’: Civilians struggle to survive in northern Gaza

NBC News spoke to families about their daily struggle to find enough food to stay alive, living in the ruins of Jabalia refugee camp in the wake of Israel’s military offensive.March 12, 2024

