IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • California mother accused of drowning children in bathtub

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Illinois man charged after bodies of mother, sister found buried in backyard

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    New York AG asks judge to hold former President Trump in civil contempt

    03:56

  • Watch: Video shows citizens beat man on Los Angeles street for alleged dog abuse 

    02:51

  • Senate confirms Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

    10:57

  • Justice Department prosecuting massive pandemic relief fraud: ‘Our work is far from over’

    03:38

  • Southern cities rocked by storms begin surveying the damage

    01:14

  • Two men charged with impersonating federal agents

    00:55

  • New York man who moved into daughter's dorm convicted of sex trafficking, extortion 

    07:25

  • Florida man accused of posing as rideshare driver, raping woman picked up at Miami airport

    01:54

  • Utah man charged after fatally running over wife at Salt Lake City airport as couple returned from vacation

    01:41

  • Texas middle school student suffers burns during classroom science experiment

    01:03

  • Massachusetts school superintendent arrested on federal charges after alleged threats against police chief candidate

    01:42

  • How the International Newcomer Center introduces refugee children to the U.S.

    05:12

  • Parents of transgender athletes speak out against new law in Oklahoma

    05:02

  • Senate to vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

    04:03

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian banks, members of Putin’s family

    04:25

  • American nun kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Burkina Faso

    02:55

  • Woman thanks New Jersey firefighters who saved her family from apartment fire

    01:56

  • Military equipment en route to Poland to support U.S. armored brigade

    01:18

NBC News Channel

Illinois man charged after bodies of mother, sister found buried in backyard

01:38

Michael Lelko, 45, is facing two felony counts of concealment of death, along with possible federal charges, after the bodies of his sister and mother were found buried in their backyard. WMAQ's Charlie Wojciechowski reports.April 8, 2022

  • California mother accused of drowning children in bathtub

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Illinois man charged after bodies of mother, sister found buried in backyard

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    New York AG asks judge to hold former President Trump in civil contempt

    03:56

  • Watch: Video shows citizens beat man on Los Angeles street for alleged dog abuse 

    02:51

  • Senate confirms Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

    10:57

  • Justice Department prosecuting massive pandemic relief fraud: ‘Our work is far from over’

    03:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All