IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘War is a health issue’: WHO condemns Russian aggression in Ukraine

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Russia targets more than 40 Ukrainian towns in campaign to capture Donbas region

    03:23

  • One Ukrainian’s priest’s journey to rescue people on the frontlines

    02:26

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy rejects appeasing Russia to end war

    02:17

  • Fmr. Secretary of State Kissinger suggests Ukraine cede territory to Russia

    03:21

  • Putin meets Russian soldiers wounded in Ukraine

    01:44

  • Ukrainian beer fosters ‘worldwide happy hour’ in support of Ukraine

    03:43

  • Ukraine says war entering most ‘active phase’ in Donbas region

    03:52

  • Russia’s naval blockage of grain threatens food shortage

    00:30

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy says 'situation in Donbas is extremely difficult'

    01:34

  • Russia aims to take eastern Ukrainian town as base for artillery strikes

    01:27

  • Russia intensifies assault on Donbas as war in Ukraine enters third month

    04:01

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he'll only talk peace with Putin

    01:29

  • Russia reportedly now controls about 20% of Ukraine

    02:08

  • Russia tries to close in on Donbas region

    01:46

  • Starbucks to exit Russia after 15 years, will pay employees for six months to help with transition

    00:54

  • Ukrainian court finds Russian soldier guilty of killing unarmed civilian

    03:41

  • Russian troops push into Donbas, Ukraine’s coal mining region

    02:31

  • Russian soldier sentenced to life in first war crimes trial since invasion of Ukraine

    00:54

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy receives John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award

    01:13

NBC News

‘War is a health issue’: WHO condemns Russian aggression in Ukraine

01:32

“This body must not be afraid to address health crises, including the causes, and in this case, the aggressor,” said Simon Manley, British ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva.May 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘War is a health issue’: WHO condemns Russian aggression in Ukraine

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Russia targets more than 40 Ukrainian towns in campaign to capture Donbas region

    03:23

  • One Ukrainian’s priest’s journey to rescue people on the frontlines

    02:26

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy rejects appeasing Russia to end war

    02:17

  • Fmr. Secretary of State Kissinger suggests Ukraine cede territory to Russia

    03:21

  • Putin meets Russian soldiers wounded in Ukraine

    01:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All