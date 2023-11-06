IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Trump to testify in fraud trial, Israel says troops have cut Gaza in half, and eight ways to slow your biological aging

  • Israeli military forces are expected to enter Gaza City

    04:11

  • House Republicans defend IRS cuts in Israel aid bill

    03:07

  • Obama weighs in on complexity of Israel-Hamas war

    02:26

  • Israeli troops encircle Gaza City with civilians still inside

    02:35

  • Triage doctor says conditions are 'catastrophic' at this Gaza City hospital

    01:38
  • Now Playing

    Israeli military video shows Gaza Strip ground operation as it prepares to enter Gaza City

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    Pro-Palestinian crowds try to storm air base housing U.S. troops in Turkey

    00:45

  • Dozens killed in Israeli airstrike at Al-Maghazi refugee camp

    01:01

  • ‘We are suffering’: People in Gaza struggle to get food

    01:54

  • Zelenskyy: Russia, Iran and North Korea sponsored Hamas’ attack on Israel

    02:10

  • Zelenskyy says he’s ‘ready to go to Israel today’ but the visit will ‘depend on a number of things’ 

    01:32

  • Blinken: Palestinians ‘must not be forcibly displaced’

    04:20

  • Blinken meets with Palestinian leader during unannounced visit

    02:47

  • Fire breaks out after airstrike on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp

    00:49

  • Palestinians search for survivors after airstrike in Khan Younis

    00:41

  • Blinken fears cease-fire would allow Hamas to 'regroup and repeat' attack

    02:44

  • Blinken shares condolences for U.N. workers killed in Gaza

    01:15

  • Gazans receiving medical treatment in Israel are now stuck as war continues

    04:14

  • Scenes outside Gaza hospital after Israel strikes ambulance near entrance

    01:01

  • An exclusive inside-look at Israel's 'Oasis of Peace'

    02:24

NBC News

Israeli military video shows Gaza Strip ground operation as it prepares to enter Gaza City

00:40

Israeli media reported that Israel Defense Forces are prepared to enter Gaza City either today or tomorrow as the military campaign against Palestinian militants intensified.Nov. 6, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Israeli military forces are expected to enter Gaza City

    04:11

  • House Republicans defend IRS cuts in Israel aid bill

    03:07

  • Obama weighs in on complexity of Israel-Hamas war

    02:26

  • Israeli troops encircle Gaza City with civilians still inside

    02:35

  • Triage doctor says conditions are 'catastrophic' at this Gaza City hospital

    01:38
  • Now Playing

    Israeli military video shows Gaza Strip ground operation as it prepares to enter Gaza City

    00:40
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All