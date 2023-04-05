IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Israeli police clash with worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque as tensions rise

    Watch: Man throws yogurt on Iranian women for not wearing hijabs

  • Huge protests in Israel 'force Netanyahu to pause judicial reforms'

  • Pentagon: Airstrikes on Iran-affiliated sites in Syria were ‘proportionate and deliberate’

  • U.S. contractor killed in drone strike on coalition base in Syria

  • Angry Israelis stage 'Day of Shutdown' over judicial reforms

  • Line drawn on 'day of resistance' as Israelis protest judicial reforms

  • Deadly flash floods hit parts of Turkey recovering from earthquake

  • Three wounded in Tel Aviv after Israel carries out occupied West Bank raid

  • Israeli protesters hold 'day of resistance' over plans to overhaul judiciary

  • U.S. remains committed to fighting ISIS, Austin says during Baghdad trip

  • Israeli police use stun grenades to disperse protesters angered by judicial reforms

  • Palestinians describe rampage by Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank

  • Israel strikes Gaza amid growing tensions in the occupied West Bank

  • Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City after deadly West Bank raid sparks rocket fire

  • At least 10 Palestinians killed in Nablus after Israeli military raid

  • Israel demolishes West Bank home of Palestinian attacker

  • Tens of thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's plans to overhaul the judiciary

  • Several dead and wounded after Jerusalem bus stop attack

  • Watch: Kids found alive three days after deadly quake

Israeli police clash with worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque as tensions rise

Israeli police stormed into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City and fired stun grenades at Palestinian youths who hurled stones and firecrackers at them. Soon afterwards, militants fired rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, to which the Israeli military responded by targeting what it said were Hamas military sites. April 5, 2023

