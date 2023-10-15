IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Israeli tanks deploy near Lebanese border amid high tensions

    Pete Davidson addresses the ongoing Israel-Hamas war on SNL

  • DeSantis says U.S. should not accept refugees from Gaza

  • Protests erupt from coast to coast a week after Hamas attack on Israel

  • First Sabbath since attacks on Israel spent as day of remembrance and reflection for many

  • Reservists leave U.S. to answer call to fight in Israel

  • Israeli troops amassing on border from north to south

  • U.S. leaders face new challenges amid Israel-Hamas war

  • Israel’s military vows to kill Hamas leader it says was behind attack

  • State Department works to evacuate hundreds of Americans in Gaza

  • Tens of thousands of Palestinians reportedly shelter in Gaza City hospital

  • More than 1 million Palestinians in Gaza try to travel south as Israel prepares assault on Hamas

  • 'No place is safe in Gaza': Palestinian describes fleeing to U.N.-run school

  • Video shows Iron Dome deflecting rockets in Tel Aviv

  • Netanyahu meets with Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border

  • 700 Hollywood stars sign open letter in support of Israel

  • Biden speaks with families of Americans missing in Israel

  • What a full-scale Israeli ground invasion of Gaza would entail

  • Palestinians flee northern Gaza as evacuation window closes

  • Children injured as Khan Younis in Gaza comes under Israeli bombardment

Israeli tanks deploy near Lebanese border amid high tensions

Israeli tanks were stationed along the border with Lebanon amid rising tensions as troops prepare for a possible ground assault on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Israel has vowed to annihilate the militant group Hamas in retaliation for a rampage by its fighters in Israeli towns.Oct. 15, 2023

