Jamaican bobsledders fight the odds to return to Winter Olympics
Jamaica’s bobsled team has landed in Beijing to make their mark at the Winter Olympics, the first 4-man team to compete at the event in 24 years. The efforts of the 1988 bobsleigh team from the tropical island inspired the movie ‘Cool Runnings’.Jan. 29, 2022
Jamaican bobsledders fight the odds to return to Winter Olympics
