NBC News

Jamaican bobsledders fight the odds to return to Winter Olympics

01:39

Jamaica’s bobsled team has landed in Beijing to make their mark at the Winter Olympics, the first 4-man team to compete at the event in 24 years. The efforts of the 1988 bobsleigh team from the tropical island inspired the movie ‘Cool Runnings’.Jan. 29, 2022

