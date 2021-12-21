IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Javier Bardem on playing Desi Arnaz in 'Being The Ricardos'

Javier Bardem on playing Desi Arnaz in 'Being The Ricardos'

“Being The Ricardos” star Javier Bardem speaks with NBC News’ Nicole Acevedo about playing trailblazing Latino entertainer Desi Arnaz, who is best known for his role as Ricky Ricardo in the TV show “I Love Lucy,” in Aaron Sorkin’s new film about the couple behind one of America’s most successful television shows.Dec. 21, 2021

    Javier Bardem on playing Desi Arnaz in ‘Being The Ricardos’

