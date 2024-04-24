IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jewish student protesters say antisemitism is being weaponized against them
April 24, 202402:28
Jewish student protesters say antisemitism is being weaponized against them

02:28

Jewish student protesters called out Columbia University for not acknowledging anti-Muslim hatred. Soph Askanase encouraged people to reevaluate the difference between being uncomfortable and feeling unsafe. April 24, 2024

