Jewish students say they feel 'terrified' during protests at Washington University
April 30, 202402:20

Some Jewish students at Washington University in St. Louis say they feel “terrified” amid pro-Palestinian protests happening on campus. The university’s chancellor put out a statement after the complaints condemning any violent protests. KSDK reports.April 30, 2024

