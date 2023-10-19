IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jim Jordan's effort to empower interim Speaker Patrick McHenry collapses

Jordan says GOP will not advance plan to empower interim speaker McHenry

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told reporters that House Republicans would not move forward with a plan to temporarily empower interim speaker Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., and said he would still be running for the speakership.Oct. 19, 2023

