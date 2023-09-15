IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Justice Jackson marks anniversary of 16th Street Baptist Church bombing

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    One killed, one injured in shooting near Sexxy Red video shoot

    01:29

  • Surveillance video shows Lauren Boebert vaping during 'Beetlejuice'

    00:51

  • More UAW members expected to strike before negotiations restart

    04:13

  • 'This is history': Striking auto workers on the picket line in Ohio

    00:33

  • Workers at Jeep Wrangler plant in Ohio strike as deadline set by UAW expires

    00:54

  • ‘We’re better than that America:’ UAW president calls out companies as strike begins

    02:22

  • Woman’s body found in car trunk after being beaten, starved in Georgia

    01:12

  • UAW announces plan for stand up strike

    02:42

  • Paging Agent Mulder: NASA to use AI to study UFOs

    05:03

  • Calif. school district pays $27 million in teen's bullying death

    02:22

  • Girl Scouts, surfer face off against animals in the water

    01:44

  • Las Vegas casinos targeted in ransomware attack

    01:51

  • United Auto Workers hours away from strike against big three auto manufacturers

    02:31

  • American explorer rescued from Turkey cave tells his story

    01:40

  • Parts of New England preparing for Hurricane Lee’s impact

    02:43

  • Why gun charges are being brought against Hunter Biden now

    03:22

  • Jury awards $100K to gay Kentucky couple after 2015 Kim Davis refusal

    02:38

  • What you need to know about the new Covid vaccine

    03:36

  • Lawmakers react the impeachment inquiry into Biden ahead of McCarthy meeting

    02:43

NBC News

Justice Jackson marks anniversary of 16th Street Baptist Church bombing

01:53

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson spoke at a memorial service for the 60th anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing that killed four young Black girls. She urged Americans to never forget tragedies like the attack in Birmingham because, "the uncomfortable lessons are often the ones that teach us the most about ourselves."Sept. 15, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Justice Jackson marks anniversary of 16th Street Baptist Church bombing

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    One killed, one injured in shooting near Sexxy Red video shoot

    01:29

  • Surveillance video shows Lauren Boebert vaping during 'Beetlejuice'

    00:51

  • More UAW members expected to strike before negotiations restart

    04:13

  • 'This is history': Striking auto workers on the picket line in Ohio

    00:33

  • Workers at Jeep Wrangler plant in Ohio strike as deadline set by UAW expires

    00:54
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All