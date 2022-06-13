IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Kayaker finds missing boy's body in Massachusetts river

NBC News Channel

Kayaker finds missing boy's body in Massachusetts river

The body of 6-year-old Mas Dechhat was recovered days after he fell into the Merrimack River while fishing with his family. WBTS' Oscar Margain reports.June 13, 2022

    Kayaker finds missing boy's body in Massachusetts river

Best of NBC News

