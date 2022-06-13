Kayaker finds missing boy's body in Massachusetts river

- Now Playing
Kayaker finds missing boy's body in Massachusetts river01:32
- UP NEXT
How Wyoming voters are reacting to Rep. Liz Cheney’s seat on the Jan. 6 committee03:08
How Uvalde, Texas, is reacting to proposed gun legislation05:03
Senators announce bipartisan gun reform package03:42
What to expect from second Jan. 6 hearing into Capitol riot04:15
Group of men disrupt Drag Queen Story Hour at California library02:30
Father in Georgia fatally shot 1-year-old child, her mother01:43
Protesters disrupt Drag Queen Story Hour00:28
‘He will be missed’: Baseball coach remembers slain Ohio teen01:05
Idaho police arrest 31 linked to white nationalist group at Pride event: ‘They came to riot’02:11
How Mayfield, Kentucky is moving forward 6 months after tornado devastation (Part 1)02:37
How Mayfield, Kentucky is moving forward 6 months after tornado devastation (Part 2)01:34
Las Vegas police officer killed by beam falling on car00:47
Missing 'Baby Holly' found 40 years after parents' murder03:30
Revisiting Mayfield, Kentucky six months after tornado devastation03:00
Heatwave engulfing the West Coast01:31
Uvalde school police chief speaks out in first interview since mass shooting02:00
Biden blames worldwide shippers and Russia’s war for soaring inflation rates02:29
Officer pleads not guilty to murder charge in death of Patrick Lyoya02:23
Mother dies trying to rescue drowning children in Massachusetts river, son's body still missing01:36
- Now Playing
Kayaker finds missing boy's body in Massachusetts river01:32
- UP NEXT
How Wyoming voters are reacting to Rep. Liz Cheney’s seat on the Jan. 6 committee03:08
How Uvalde, Texas, is reacting to proposed gun legislation05:03
Senators announce bipartisan gun reform package03:42
What to expect from second Jan. 6 hearing into Capitol riot04:15
Group of men disrupt Drag Queen Story Hour at California library02:30
Play All