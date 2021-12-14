Kayaks cruise Copenhagen canals on Saint Lucia's Day

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Kayaks cruise Copenhagen canals on Saint Lucia's Day00:44
UP NEXT
Nobel Peace laureate Maria Ressa criticizes social media platforms01:26
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's partner slams extradition ruling01:18
Watch: Huge waterspout twists off the Italian coast near Rome00:53
Star adorns newly-completed tower at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia00:46
U.K. increases Covid restrictions to curb spread of omicron01:33
Olaf Scholz sworn in to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor00:43
Watch: German couple decorate 444 Christmas trees inside their home00:49
Man grabs Zemmour by neck as violence mars first presidential campaign rally00:56
Pope Francis accused of heresy by protesters on Cyprus01:08
Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel honored with military ceremony02:03
Skeleton discovered of man fleeing Vesuvius eruption in 79 A.D.00:44
Blinken warns Russia of ‘severe costs for further military action in Ukraine’01:30
Legendary entertainer Josephine Baker honored by French nation00:57
Watch: Storms bring danger, destruction to Turkey00:54
WHO says Covid ‘variant of concern’ detected in South Africa01:37
Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy alleges Russian coup plot01:32
Worldwide protests against gender-based violence lead to confrontations01:12
At least 27 die trying to reach Britain by boat02:20
‘Shocked and appalled and deeply saddened’: Boris Johnson on migrant drowning tragedy01:36
Kayaks cruise Copenhagen canals on Saint Lucia's Day00:44
Hundreds of kayaks decked with Christmas lights and decorations lit up the winter darkness in the Danish capital as they floated through the city's canals to celebrate Saint Lucia's Day.Dec. 14, 2021
Now Playing
Kayaks cruise Copenhagen canals on Saint Lucia's Day00:44
UP NEXT
Nobel Peace laureate Maria Ressa criticizes social media platforms01:26
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's partner slams extradition ruling01:18
Watch: Huge waterspout twists off the Italian coast near Rome00:53
Star adorns newly-completed tower at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia00:46
U.K. increases Covid restrictions to curb spread of omicron01:33