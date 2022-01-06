IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lack of Republican support during Jan. 6 events shows Congress remains divided over riot

    Pelosi leads House in moment of silence on anniversary of January 6

  • DeSantis says Jan. 6 is 'Christmas' for Democrats

  • Watch President Biden’s full speech marking the anniversary of Jan. 6 attack

  • Biden: Trump is not just a former president, he’s a defeated former president

  • Kamala Harris marks 1 year since Jan. 6 attack: Democracy won’t stand if we don’t defend it

  • Reuters photographer recounts covering January 6 riot on Capitol Hill

  • Inside the FBI’s January 6 investigation

  • One year later: Recap of events since Jan. 6 attack

  • Federal appeals court rejects Trump request to block release of White House documents

  • Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows snubs Jan. 6 committee

  • '1/6 Truthers': MSNBC's Ari Melber on MAGA's loser lies

  • Capital riot suspect seen crying in interrogation video

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas to Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

  • Will Roger Stone and Alex Jones be jailed? MAGA riot probe subpoenas Trump allies

  • Trump's riot nightmare? Bannon indicted by feds for stonewalling probe

  • Bannon insider: "Bannon's the ultimate cockroach"

  • Bannon expected to turn himself in, appear in court after indictment for contempt of Congress

  • Trump cornered? MAGA riot probe circles 45, subpoenas insiders

  • 'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty in federal court for role in January 6 riot

Lack of Republican support during Jan. 6 events shows Congress remains divided over riot

As Congress commemorates the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, most Republican lawmakers are absent from the events, with only Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., attending the House's moment of silence with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney. Jan. 6, 2022

