IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Donations arrive for victims of Maui's deadly wildfires

    00:18
  • Now Playing

    'It was like a war zone:' Lahaina storekeeper surveys Maui wildfire devastation

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Man mourns father's lost ashes, destroyed by the Maui wildfire

    01:48

  • Drone video captures devastation in Lahaina after wildfires

    02:15

  • Driverless taxi services get approval to expand operations in San Francisco

    01:04

  • ‘Utter devastation’: Officials describe destruction left in wake of Maui wildfires

    02:33

  • Bodycam shows arrest of Trump advisor after allegedly groping two women in 2021

    02:52

  • Influencer Kai Cenat speaks out for first time after New York City riot

    02:36

  • Massachusetts becomes eighth state to adopt universal free school meals

    02:26

  • Virgin Galactic launches civilian crew to edge of space in historic flight

    01:57

  • Video shows FBI’s deadly confrontation with man who allegedly threatened to kill Biden

    01:46

  • Thousands stranded in Maui airport as wildfires scorch island

    02:04

  • Watch: Motorcycles drive through Lahaina wildfires fleeing flames

    02:34

  • 'Our beautiful harbor is no longer there,’ Maui dive shop owner says

    01:30

  • ‘What we saw was horrific’: Maui helicopter operator describes Lahaina

    02:33

  • Detroit mother files lawsuit over facial recognition arrest

    01:36

  • Lawsuit alleges Georgia doctor decapitated baby during birth

    01:29

  • Hawaii wildfires leave dozens homeless

    03:01

  • First Virgin Galactic spaceflight touches back down to Earth after historic flight

    06:19

  • First Virgin Galactic civilian spaceflight reaches space

    05:02

NBC News

'It was like a war zone:' Lahaina storekeeper surveys Maui wildfire devastation

01:01

Tiffany Kidder Winn returned to survey the damage caused by the Maui wildfire to her gift store on Front Street, Lahaina. What she found there shocked her.Aug. 11, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Donations arrive for victims of Maui's deadly wildfires

    00:18
  • Now Playing

    'It was like a war zone:' Lahaina storekeeper surveys Maui wildfire devastation

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Man mourns father's lost ashes, destroyed by the Maui wildfire

    01:48

  • Drone video captures devastation in Lahaina after wildfires

    02:15

  • Driverless taxi services get approval to expand operations in San Francisco

    01:04

  • ‘Utter devastation’: Officials describe destruction left in wake of Maui wildfires

    02:33
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All