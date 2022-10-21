IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Landscapers discover car buried in backyard of Northern California home

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan family of 4 missing after ‘abnormal’ 911 call, police say

    01:56

  • Pence appears to hold back support for Trump, teases possible 2024 presidential run

    04:37

  • Defendant in Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy trial defends himself

    04:15

  • Daycare workers charged after scaring children with 'Scream' mask

    00:26

  • Ukrainian national baseball team on tour in New York

    02:11

  • Pilot survives after ejecting from F-35 crash near Utah Air Force base

    01:31

  • San Francisco Mayor London Breed apologizes for comments about Hondurans

    01:46

  • ‘Never tell me the odds!’ California bakery creates 6-foot replica of Han Solo out of bread

    00:52

  • Is U.S. nuclear power infrastructure vulnerable to climate change and hurricanes?

    04:43

  • Dipping home sales latest sign of inflation’s economic impact

    01:33

  • Supreme court denies petition to block Biden's student loan program

    00:31

  • Appeals court denies Sen. Graham's request to avoid Georgia elections investigations subpoena 

    00:29

  • Officials say Princeton student who vanished days ago was found dead

    02:22

  • ‘We've got justice for our son’: Harry Dunn’s father gets emotional after Anne Sacoolas guilty plea

    01:27

  • Kevin Spacey found not liable in sex abuse suit brought by Anthony Rapp

    05:41

  • Drought-starved Mississippi River hits level not seen since 2004

    01:43

  • Washington woman buried alive escapes shallow grave

    01:25

  • Seattle air quality ranked world's worst as wildfires burn nearby

    01:42

  • Indianapolis police officer indicted after kicking handcuffed man

    01:15

NBC News Channel

Landscapers discover car buried in backyard of Northern California home

01:16

Authorities say San Mateo crime lab techs, rescue crews and cadaver dogs are working to excavate a car that was discovered by landscapers at a home in Atherton, California. KVTV reports.Oct. 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Landscapers discover car buried in backyard of Northern California home

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan family of 4 missing after ‘abnormal’ 911 call, police say

    01:56

  • Pence appears to hold back support for Trump, teases possible 2024 presidential run

    04:37

  • Defendant in Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy trial defends himself

    04:15

  • Daycare workers charged after scaring children with 'Scream' mask

    00:26

  • Ukrainian national baseball team on tour in New York

    02:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All