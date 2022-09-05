IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Liz Truss named as next Prime Minister of Britain

    01:53

  • How Russian influencers are reacting as companies exit Russia over Ukraine conflict

    03:01

  • British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced as U.K.’s next prime minister

    02:47

  • 2 UN inspectors to stay at Ukrainian nuclear plant permanently

    00:28

  • Chileans celebrate after voting down new progressive constitution

    01:08

  • Officials ask residents to ‘stay vigilant’ after 10 stabbed in Canada, suspects at large

    03:50

  • Argentina’s vice president survives assassination attempt

    01:33

  • Thousands stranded as Lufthansa pilot strike causes flight cancellations

    01:19

  • Assassination attempt on Argentina’s VP caught on camera

    01:54

  • Zelenskyy applauds U.N. mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

    02:14

  • UN inspectors issue warning about Zaporizhzhia’s nuclear plant

    01:24

  • Thousands of Pakistan flooding survivors are suffering from waterborne illness  

    04:14

  • President Putin lays flowers at coffin of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev

    00:40

  • Iranian women attend soccer game as Tehran loosens ban on female attendance

    01:15

  • Shanghai schools reopen after months of closures due to Covid

    01:21

  • U.N. mission heads to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid shelling

    02:07

  • Flooding crisis worsens in Pakistan as hunger and illness becomes a threat

    03:03

  • Princess Diana inspiring the younger generation 25 years after her death

    01:36

  • 83-year-old nun found alive after being kidnapped in Africa

    01:29

  • UN inspectors heading to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    01:18

NBC News

Liz Truss to ‘deliver a bold plan’ on taxes, energy as U.K.’s next prime minister

03:19

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she would “deliver a bold plan” to lower taxes and tackle the growing energy crisis following the announcement that she will be the U.K.’s next prime minister. Truss will be officially appointed prime minister on Tuesday after meeting with the Queen in Scotland.Sept. 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Liz Truss named as next Prime Minister of Britain

    01:53

  • How Russian influencers are reacting as companies exit Russia over Ukraine conflict

    03:01

  • British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced as U.K.’s next prime minister

    02:47

  • 2 UN inspectors to stay at Ukrainian nuclear plant permanently

    00:28

  • Chileans celebrate after voting down new progressive constitution

    01:08

  • Officials ask residents to ‘stay vigilant’ after 10 stabbed in Canada, suspects at large

    03:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All