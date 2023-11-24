IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Long lines form as Finland closes border crossings with Russia

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    Dramatic battle video shows Ukrainian raid on Russian trenches near Bakhmut

    01:18

  • Video shows pro-Palestinian crowds storming airport in Russia's Dagestan

    01:03

  • Russia detains American journalist accused of being 'foreign agent'

    00:33

  • American journalist detained in Russia, accused of being 'foreign agent'

    00:22

  • Russian President Putin arrives in Beijing to meet with his Chinese counterpart

    00:46

  • Putin suggests Russia could revoke its ratification of the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

    02:17

  • Russian missile strike kills over 50 people in Ukraine, officials say

    01:29

  • Putin claims Prighozin plane crash caused by alcohol and hand grenades

    01:24

  • Dozens dead after Russian missile strike on eastern Ukraine

    01:32

  • President Putin meets with a former top Wagner commander and tasks him with overseeing volunteer fighting units in Ukraine

    00:45

  • Watch: Russian Black Sea Fleet commander seen in video after Ukraine said it killed him

    00:41

  • Azerbaijan and Armenia hold talks concerning recent clashes

    04:20

  • An inside look at a Ukrainian town on the frontlines of war

    02:08

  • U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich’s appeal rejected by Moscow court

    02:52

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un departs on armored train after Russia visit

    00:52

  • North Korea's Kim tours aviation plant in Russia's Far East

    00:44

  • Putin and Kim Jong Un meet in Russia

    01:45

  • Kim Jong Un, Putin tour Russia's largest rocket launch site

    02:19

  • North Korea's Kim pledges 'unconditional support' for Russia at meeting with Putin

    01:28

NBC News

Long lines form as Finland closes border crossings with Russia

00:40

On Nov. 22, the Murmansk governor posted a video on social media showing long line of cars on a road at night, "waiting to cross into Finland."Nov. 24, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Long lines form as Finland closes border crossings with Russia

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    Dramatic battle video shows Ukrainian raid on Russian trenches near Bakhmut

    01:18

  • Video shows pro-Palestinian crowds storming airport in Russia's Dagestan

    01:03

  • Russia detains American journalist accused of being 'foreign agent'

    00:33

  • American journalist detained in Russia, accused of being 'foreign agent'

    00:22

  • Russian President Putin arrives in Beijing to meet with his Chinese counterpart

    00:46
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All