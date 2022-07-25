Major wildfire breaks out near Ancient Olympia, Greece

- Now Playing
Major wildfire breaks out near Ancient Olympia, Greece00:38
- UP NEXT
Is this season's heat wave an indication of summers to come?04:57
Warmest temperatures of the year expected all along east coast01:39
90 million Americans under heat alerts01:38
Millions set to face dangerously high temperatures this weekend03:12
Texas has record day for energy consumption amid intolerable heat03:44
Heat wave in U.S. continues to break record temperatures02:42
‘This is hell’: Video shows car ride through Spanish wildfire inferno01:02
Record-setting heat wave fuels raging fires across London03:10
Power grids across US pushed to the brink in dangerous heat wave02:13
Wildfires sweep through hillside suburbs north of Athens, Greece01:09
Concerns grow over Texas power grid as temperatures rise04:44
London Fire Brigade declares major incident as fires spread amid heat wave02:22
Record-shattering heat wave leads to deaths across Britain03:21
Millions facing triple-digit temperatures as heat moves east03:26
Australian report highlights land, species lost to climate change01:53
Tractor engulfed by flames as man tries to dig trench to save Spanish town01:01
Londoners brace for record heat after hottest night registered01:21
Watch: Large waves crash over seawall, wipe out part of outdoor Hawaiian wedding00:40
Life-threatening heatwave blazing through 20 states, impacting millions03:17
- Now Playing
Major wildfire breaks out near Ancient Olympia, Greece00:38
- UP NEXT
Is this season's heat wave an indication of summers to come?04:57
Warmest temperatures of the year expected all along east coast01:39
90 million Americans under heat alerts01:38
Millions set to face dangerously high temperatures this weekend03:12
Texas has record day for energy consumption amid intolerable heat03:44
Play All