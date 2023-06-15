Man detained at German castle after tourists pushed off cliff

- Now Playing
Man detained at German castle after tourists pushed off cliff01:28
- UP NEXT
Zelenskyy says U.S. support for Ukraine may change with leadership01:08
Exclusive: Zelenskyy warns U.S. will face war if Ukraine support wanes01:02
Exclusive: Zelenskyy says Russia will lose if Ukrainian counteroffensive succeeds00:55
Londoners react to report that Boris Johnson misled Parliament01:39
Survivors treated after migrant boat sinks off Greece01:25
Watch: Woman pulled alive from rubble after Russian missile strike in Ukraine00:52
EU takes major steps towards regulating AI01:40
New details on Amazon jungle plane crash and children who survived01:32
19-year-old Ugandan baseball player tapped for MLB draft league03:09
Italy bids farewell to Silvio Berlusconi with state funeral01:20
Dozens drown in Greece’s deadliest migrant shipwreck this year01:01
Man arrested after spray painting graffiti on U.S. consulate in Hong Kong00:36
Japanese army trainee fatally shoots two instructors, injures another01:31
Ukrainians liberate Donetsk village in hard-fought counteroffensive01:13
Silver stolen by the Nazis returned to Jewish descendants01:33
Giant inflatable duck deflates in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor00:56
Ecuadorian woman revives at her wake after being declared dead01:16
Deadly Russian missile strike destroys apartment building in central Ukraine00:42
Thousands evacuate as deadly flooding strikes Cuba01:43
- Now Playing
Man detained at German castle after tourists pushed off cliff01:28
- UP NEXT
Zelenskyy says U.S. support for Ukraine may change with leadership01:08
Exclusive: Zelenskyy warns U.S. will face war if Ukraine support wanes01:02
Exclusive: Zelenskyy says Russia will lose if Ukrainian counteroffensive succeeds00:55
Londoners react to report that Boris Johnson misled Parliament01:39
Survivors treated after migrant boat sinks off Greece01:25
Play All