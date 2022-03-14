IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say

    00:33

  • Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv

    02:31

  • New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west

    04:23
  • Now Playing

    Mariupol hospital worker shields newborn after birth as shelling is heard outside

    01:04
  • UP NEXT

    White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine

    04:57

  • How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters

    03:32

  • Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion

    04:19

  • Kharkiv residential building destroyed in airstrike, Ukrainian emergency services say

    00:33

  • Inside the rush to evacuate critically ill children out of Ukraine

    02:37

  • Watch: Russian and Ukrainian flags projected onto Jerusalem's Old City walls

    00:35

  • Russia asks China for military aid in Ukraine, U.S. officials say

    04:47

  • Poland increasingly overwhelmed by influx of Ukrainian refugees

    02:18

  • Russia ramps up attacks in Western Ukraine in brutal weekend of fighting

    03:14

  • 'Ted Lasso' star calls for end to Russian invasion at awards ceremony

    00:48

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy talks of 'difficult path' to talks with Russia

    00:53

  • ‘They started shooting at us’: Friend of American journalist killed in Ukraine speaks on the pair being shot

    01:08

  • President Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn't surrender

    03:53

  • Chronicling the War

    02:39

  • Ukrainian refugees begin to spread into neighboring countries

    02:36

  • Award-winning American journalist killed in Ukraine

    01:27

NBC News

Mariupol hospital worker shields newborn after birth as shelling is heard outside

01:04

Video shows doctors and nurses in Mariupol, Ukraine, continuing their work despite shelling outside the hospital. Without food, water, or power, medical staff are relying on emergency generators as Russian forces continue to bomb the city.March 14, 2022

  • Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say

    00:33

  • Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv

    02:31

  • New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west

    04:23
  • Now Playing

    Mariupol hospital worker shields newborn after birth as shelling is heard outside

    01:04
  • UP NEXT

    White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine

    04:57

  • How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters

    03:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All